French ambassador to the US visits Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The French ambassador to the US, Philippe Etienne toured the Mayo Clinic on Friday morning. The ambassador was joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Both Klobuchar and Etienne stressed the importance of the two countries working close together on many levels. He said the Mayo Clinic's research and values closely align with health initiatives in France, and there's much the two could share with each other.
The historical ties between France and Minnesota were discussed. Minnesota is the only state with a French state motto. Several Minnesota cities and counties are named for French explorers and pioneers.
Mayo Clinic also has close ties to France. Several doctors and researchers are from the nation. Nearly 100 years ago, Dr. Charles Mayo even met with Marie Curie, to discuss research.
Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke about the importance of both countries working together, saying "As we have learned from what's happening in Europe today, as you see the war in Ukraine and the Russian invasion, the importance of our allies and the importance of strengthening those allegiances."