Freedom Rally and March held in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The NAACP Rochester Branch held a freedom rally and march that began at the Mayo Civic Center. Walé Elegbede, the president of the branch, said the theme of the event today was rising above fear. He said that Rochester has made some good strides in terms of racial equity. However, he said there are still some disparities in areas like home ownership, unemployment and education. He said everybody needs to help out in order to put an end to racial discrimination.
“We just need to dig deep and put our best foot forward. Now, at the NAACP, our mission and our vision is a society where there’s no racial discrimination and there’s equity and equality for all, and so every-and that requires everybody to do this work," Elegbede said.
Mitch Stevenson, the coordinator of the march, said small acts of kindness matter and help bring people closer together.