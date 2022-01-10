Woman sentenced for teddy bears full of meth in Freeborn Co.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting meth through the mail in Freeborn County results in probation.
Marivel Ramos, 46, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to second-degree drug possession. Investigators say Ramos was part of a conspiracy where she sent cash to California and received packages full of meth. Court documents state three of the packages mailed to Marivel were opened and teddy bears inside contained a total of 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine.
Ramos was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised probation