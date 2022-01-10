 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced for teddy bears full of meth in Freeborn Co.

Woman pleads guilty to getting meth by mail in Freeborn County

Marivel Ramos

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting meth through the mail in Freeborn County results in probation. 

Marivel Ramos, 46, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to second-degree drug possession.  Investigators say Ramos was part of a conspiracy where she sent cash to California and received packages full of meth.  Court documents state three of the packages mailed to Marivel were opened and teddy bears inside contained a total of 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine. 

Ramos was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised probation 