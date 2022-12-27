When the blizzard hit, Freeborn County was ready to do its part

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Due to the blizzard conditions and low temperatures that were occurring last week, 70 people, five dogs, and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County Emergency Shelter located at the National Guard Armory.
On Friday and Saturday, Freeborn County deputies and the Minnesota National carried out rescue missions to help people who drove into snow banks and snow drifts. The people who were rescued were provided with some food, drinks, cots and personal care items.
“The ones that were rescued were pretty relieved to be-to be back into-into a-into a warm building, have a blanket and a place to lay their heads," Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said.
The first people started coming into the shelter around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The last people left the shelter around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.