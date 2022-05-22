Wanted man arrested for Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The suspect in a shooting has been in Freeborn County.
The Albert Lea Police Department says Javen Moreno, 19 of Albert Lea, was identified and taken into custody just before 1 am Sunday after a traffic stop on US Highway 90 west of Bridge Avenue. Moreno was taken to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
Moreno was wanted for a May 1 shooting in the 1300 block of Louis Street. Investigators say a 34-year-old man received a gunshot wound in the upper thigh when he tried to intervene in an argument between Moreno and a female. Court documents state the victim and five witnesses all identified Moreno as the shooter.
The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
Albert Lea police say the capture of Moreno is “due in no small part to partnerships among the U.S. Marshalls, MN State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, & ALPD.”