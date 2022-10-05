 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle struck by gunfire in Albert Lea shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting image good.jpg

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway in Albert Lea after a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police said it happened Tuesday night at 9:34 at 201 N. Broadway Ave.

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place with no one injured and one vehicle struck by gunfire. They collected evidence on scene and interviewed several witnesses. It appears through initial investigation that the intended victim and offender know each other,” authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

 

Recommended for you