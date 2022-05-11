US Army Veteran J.R. Martinez visits Albert Lea to raise mental health awareness

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - You may recognize the name from his time on the soap opera ‘All My Children,’ or winner of season 13 of the reality competition ‘Dancing with the Stars.’
The actor, motivational speaker and U.S. Army Veteran, J.R. Martinez, spent part of the week in Albert Lea advocating for mental health awareness.
He shares the story of some of his most challenging and vulnerable moments.
Born and raised in the south, Martinez was looking for a change and decided to join the U.S. Army at 19 years old.
A major turning point in his life is being a survivor of a burning military Humvee during his time in Iraq.
He looks back on the life-or-death situation, calling it his “rebirth.”
The one thing he says that got him through all of the difficulties he faced is hope.
“Through that, I started to experience these little victories that by the time change started to present itself and adversary started to present itself, I sort of was like 'Oh no big deal, because I'm looking for the opportunity.' So I just want people to know that whatever you're going through - there is hope - there are resources out there. You just have to willing to be vulnerable and be wiling to communicate and share that,” he explains.
He now uses his platform to talk about his time in the army and how it's impacted his mental health journey.
“Even though it's easy to look at me and know that I physically went through something, the mental journey was that much more difficult and was one that I needed to embark on, and was able to address all that stuff. And I feel like I'm in a better place and I feel like I'm an advocate and an ally,” he says.
J.R. says he will graduate from Fordham University next weekend with a degree in Organizational Leadership, Business, and Communications.
Martinez also wants to shed light on area organizations in need of support from community members including the humane society, small businesses, and mental health providers in Albert Lea.