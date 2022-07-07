United Way of Freeborn County working to expand food access with 'Welcome Pantry'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - United Way of Freeborn County is preparing to open a brand-new food shelf called the "Welcome Pantry."
In the meantime, they are planning to host several pop-up food distributions, like the one held Thursday at The Armory in Albert Lea.
The United Way 'Welcome Pantry' plans to become a 'central food hub', offering a place of choice to families to choose foods to bring home.
More than 9 percent of people in Freeborn County face food insecurity.
“And that may look like different types of things. That may look like just for one month they are choosing between fixing the car or paying for groceries that month. It doesn't look like what some people think food insecurity may look like,” says Heidi Skinner, Community Resource Specialist Assistant & Food Shelf Co-Manager for the United Way of Freeborn County.
Three food shelves currently serve all of Freeborn County, providing food to over 500 households each month. This leaves a gap of over 2,000 individuals.
“Especially right now with the cost of everything going up, it's important that we get food out to our community while at the same time providing welcome-ness and dignity to those that are shopping,” Skinner adds.
Last year, with these efforts they were able to put out almost 65,000 pounds of food.
The goal is to provide a mobile pantry once a month, to offset some of the food insecurity gap and provide evening and weekend hours.
United Way Of Freeborn County is looking for a location for a permanent operating space for the Welcome Pantry. They are hoping to have their own space by the end of this year.
Details on additional upcoming mobile pantries will be posted on the UWFC Facebook page (@UnitedWayofFreebornCounty) as they become available.
To learn more about how to support the Welcome Pantry through volunteering, sponsorship, or donations, please contact United Way at 507-373-8670.