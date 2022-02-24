Ukrainian-American family watches war break out from Austin

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the world witnesses violence break out in Europe, Ukrainians in America are looking east, watching their home become a war zone.
After spending five years as a missionary in Ukraine, Esther Zdebko started a life abroad with her husband Valera in 2017. Before making the move to Austin two years ago, the couple witnessed war and protests break out in the country.
But with the onset of COVID, the Zdebkos thought things couldn't get any worse in Ukraine. Now, they're feeling thankful to be in the United States, while struggling to think about their loved ones back home.
KIMT: "Have you guys been able to communicate with friends and family members over there?"
Esther Zdebko: "Today we've been just messaging and calling different friends... Valera's been in touch with his sisters, making sure that they're okay, and his niece and nephew, and just trying to figure out what is going to happen next, because a lot of people have been telling us that they're leaving their home because it's too dangerous, but they don't really know where to go, because there's no place that's not dangerous."
KIMT: "Have they shared anything about what's going on, or what they're experiencing right now?"
Esther Zdebko: "Everybody's just packing a bag to be ready, and to go somewhere.
Valera Zdebko: "Who has a car, they go west - other side."
Esther Zdebko: "Anybody who doesn't have a car, or enough money is buying whatever food they can buy, and trying to get into like a shelter, or basement, or something that might be safer."
KIMT: "So when you think about all those people you love over there, all the places you've been to and experienced things in, what's the emotion there? What's the emotion when you crosscut that with the images you're seeing on the news?"
Esther Zdebko: "Just can't believe it. I mean, it's kind of surreal. Valera is just saying how it hasn't been that long since the last world war, when Ukrainians and Russians stood side by side to fight Germany on Ukrainian soil, and now Russia is just going to turn and attack us."
KIMT: "What do you think is the most important thing for people here in America and in the West to really know about what's going on in Ukraine right now?"
Esther Zdebko: "They think they're saving Ukraine from NATO and from Western influence, and to keep in mind that the Russian people themselves are not bad people... anytime human life is involved, it does matter, and I don't know what the U.S.' involvement needs to be or not, but people's lives are at stake. People's homes, and their futures, and it's real people with names, with faces, with stories, hopefully with a future."