Trial date set in fatal Austin shooting following drug deal gone bad

AUSTIN, Minn. – A trial date is set for Mower County drug robbery murder.
Miguel Nunez Jr., 18 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is charged with second-degree murder in the June 5, 2021, death of David Harris. Law enforcement says Nunez shot Harris multiple times in the chest during an attempted drug robbery in Austin.
Nunez was arrested July 15, 2021, in Sioux Falls. Court documents state he was found hiding in an attic.
Nunez pleaded not guilty in August 2021 but a trial date wasn’t set until Thursday. He is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 11.
Nunez remains in the Mower County Jail on $1 million bond.