Tornado-torn Taopi makes headway on recovery efforts ahead of Easter Sunday

TAOPI, Minn. - It's only been three days since an EF2 tornado destroyed the small community of Taopi but recovery progress can already be seen.
Cars have been righted, fallen trees and debris cleared and power has been restored to the strong-willed community of 58 people.
Mower County Emergency Management has been focusing on moving debris from trees to the west side of town to be shredded. Manager Amy Lammey says a larger shredder was brought in on Friday to make efforts more efficient.
Mayor Mary Huntley says while it may still look like a disaster zone progress is being made despite the feeling of grief being felt by those who have lost everything.
Huntley explained, "There's a lot of grief going on here. Some of them just put it aside and keep going. We're just supporting each other but in all of that I think they're very hopeful. We know we're going to recover from this and the community is getting closer, if that's possible, we get closer every day because the support is just phenomenal. So, we're doing well."
Emergency management says the outpouring of support has been uplifting as well as incredibly appreciated but does say certain donations are no longer necessary.
Lammy explained, "We're just asking that people continue to think about Taopi but we're not in need of any volunteers or any physical donations. Monetary donations are fine but we're overwhelmed with water and toothbrushes!"
Huntley also echoed emergency management's appreciation of the support from surrounding communities.
She added, "We won't ever be able to tell the how much it means to us. You know I had a guy come in who comes in to hand me a $100 bill that will go straight to the bank and I said, "What's your name." He said, "I'm just a guy." He had tears in his eyes and he walked away. I mean, it's phenomenal."
The mayor says residents and emergency management will continue working through Saturday with the goal of wrapping up the debris removal by Tuesday or Wednesday.
Huntely does say she's hopeful she can convince the community to take the day off to rest on Easter Sunday.