Tip from MSP Airport Security leads to major drug bust in Mower Co.

AUSTIN, Minn. - A controlled delivery following a tip from MSP Airport Police resulted in multiple felony charges against a Blooming Prairie man.
Authorities were tipped off about a large amount of marijuana and 30 hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars that were to be delivered to 1407 9th Ave. NW in Austin.
On Feb. 9, law enforcement used an undercover officer posing as a delivery driver and dropped off the drugs. Shortly after, surveillance began of two people getting into a vehicle and the search warrant was executed.
A male subject said the package was sent to Dylan Okorie, 21, of Blooming Prairie. Detectives had removed nearly 6 pounds of marijuana from the package and had replaced it with sand. Later that day, Okorie arrived at the location and retrieved the package.
Okorie is facing eight felony drug charges, including possession with intent to sell in the first degree. He is being held on $100,000 bond.