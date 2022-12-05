Third guilty plea in Mower County drug killing

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant has now pleaded guilty for the 2021 killing of a Mower county man.
Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, had entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of William Hall.
Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, Nickalos Dwayne Tayor, 18 of Austin, and a 12-year-old male went to Hall’s home on October 12, 2021, to try and steal marijuana. Court documents state they wound up killing hall during the attempted theft.
Law enforcement says died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.
Lagunes Silva is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2023. Williams and Taylor previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Their sentencing is set for December 16.