Think Bank partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank for donation drive

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Think Bank announced a new donation drive with Channel One Regional Food Bank on Tuesday.
Think Bank said it will match up to $35,000 dollars in donations to Channel One until Aug. 15.
Channel One's Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund said the donation effort comes amid a nationwide hunger crisis.
"This year they are noticing how much we have had some increase in food security and really a hunger crisis sweeping the nation. So, we have gotten together and they have agreed to sponsor a wonderful match gift up to $35,000 dollars for all donations through Aug. 15," Sund said.
Sund said Channel One is serving almost double the amount of households than it did during the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase from 3,500 hundred families served to around 6,200.
"Monetary donations goes farther than you think every dollar that is donated we can produce three and a half meals out of, so even that 10 dollar donation, a sustaining donation monthly, five dollar subscription is so helpful. This dollar for dollar match from Think is so impactful, so we appreciate everything people have done for us in the past couple of years and hope they continue to step up for us," Sund said.
To learn more about donating, click here.