The City of Albert Lea is awarded clean-up grant for Blazing Star site

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $1.56 million in grants to seven communities across Minnesota to clean up or investigate eight contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.
The City of Albert Lea is awarded $50,000 in investigation funding for the 5.50 acre Blazing Star site.
Steven Jahnke with the City of Albert Lea explains, “What this grant does is it lets us investigate those properties and just ensure that either there isn't any contamination there, or if there is, it lets us figure out what we need to do so that we can clean it up so that we can develop those properties.”
Historically used as a meat packing plant, the site will be redeveloped into two apartment buildings with 48 units each.
Jahnke says housing is one of the most critical needs for the city.
“We've been identifying when we talk to employers in town - really getting employees - and getting housing for those employees - has been a priority - so we're really hoping that this kickstarts more housing and eliminates some of that need,” he says.
The project is anticipated to increase the tax base by $22,000.
The investigation will begin in the spring with results by April or May.