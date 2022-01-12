 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

The City of Albert Lea is awarded clean-up grant for Blazing Star site

  • Updated
  • 0

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded a little over $1.5 million in grants to seven communities across Minnesota.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $1.56 million in grants to seven communities across Minnesota to clean up or investigate eight contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.

The City of Albert Lea is awarded $50,000 in investigation funding for the 5.50 acre Blazing Star site.

Steven Jahnke with the City of Albert Lea explains, “What this grant does is it lets us investigate those properties and just ensure that either there isn't any contamination there, or if there is, it lets us figure out what we need to do so that we can  clean it up so that we can develop those properties.” 

Historically used as a meat packing plant, the site will be redeveloped into two apartment buildings with 48 units each. 

Jahnke says housing is one of the most critical needs for the city. 

“We've been identifying when we talk to employers in town - really getting employees - and getting housing for those employees - has been a priority - so we're really hoping that this kickstarts more housing and eliminates some of that need,” he says. 

The project is anticipated to increase the tax base by $22,000. 

The investigation will begin in the spring with results by April or May.

 

