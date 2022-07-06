Teen pleads guilty in fatal Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen accused of murdering a man in Mower County is pleading guilty.
Miguel Nunez Jr., 19 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder for the death of David Harris.
Harris, 45, was shot multiple times in the chest on June 5, 2021, in Austin. Investigators say Nunez shot Harris during an attempted drug robbery and then left the area. Nunez was arrested July 15, 2021 in Sioux Falls after he was found hiding in an attic.
A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for October 27. Nunez remains in the Mower County Jail on $1 million bond.