Special election for Hagedorn's former house seat set to begin in May

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A pair of dates have been selected for Congressional District One's special election following Congressman Jim Hagedorn's death from kidney cancer.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the district's primary will be held on May 24, while the special election will take place on the same day as the 2022 midterm primary on Aug. 9.
Hardy said whoever is elected in Aug. will also have to win the seat in November for a full term.
"They may have the position for only five months because they may win Aug. 9 and then if they would run in the November election, they could lose and then that first week in Jan. when new members of Congress are sworn in, they could be gone," Hardy said.
Hardy said current Congressional redistricting maps will be used for the May primary but new 2022 maps will be used for the special election in Aug.