...Wintry Mix Over Northern Iowa Monday Afternoon through Tuesday...

.A long duration of light wintry precipitation is set to impact the
area Monday and Tuesday. Beginning midday Monday, light freezing
drizzle is expected to develop over portions of northern Iowa. This
freezing drizzle, and perhaps sleet, will gradually expand
southeastward towards central Iowa Monday night into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, portions of northern Iowa that begin as freezing drizzle
will see a transition over to snow late Monday night with a few
inches of snow accumulation on Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.  The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system will impact northern Iowa first
on Monday afternoon. An additional winter weather advisory is
likely in the future for the later start time of impacts in
central Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Special election for Hagedorn's former house seat set to begin in May

  Updated
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A pair of dates have been selected for Congressional District One's special election following Congressman Jim Hagedorn's death from kidney cancer. 

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the district's primary will be held on May 24, while the special election will take place on the same day as the 2022 midterm primary on Aug. 9. 

Hardy said whoever is elected in Aug. will also have to win the seat in November for a full term. 

"They may have the position for only five months because they may win Aug. 9 and then if they would run in the November election, they could lose and then that first week in Jan. when new members of Congress are sworn in, they could be gone," Hardy said. 

Hardy said current Congressional redistricting maps will be used for the May primary but new 2022 maps will be used for the special election in Aug. 

