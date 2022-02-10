Southern MN counties to receive aid after rare December storms slammed area

State Rep. Peggy Bennett announced Thursday that multiple counties in southern Minnesota will receive emergency assistance authorized by Gov. Tim Walz.
The Dec. 15 weather event that included tornadoes and damaging winds resulted in significant property damage in Freeborn, Dodge, Mower and Steele counties.
“This is good news for the communities that sustained major damage from this storm,” Bennett said. “I’m pleased the governor has taken action as this will help recovery efforts
“The Governor’s Office noted that the storms caused extensive damage to public infrastructure across all eight counties, including downed electric transmission and distribution lines causing the loss of power to approximately 25,000 Minnesotans. The storms also damaged buildings and trees, generating significant debris.”