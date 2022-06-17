South Central Investigation Unit working to purchase armored tactical vehicle

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Having the proper equipment when responding to an emergency is vital. But when it comes to situations like standoffs, law enforcement agencies can't afford to be short-handed.
The South Central Investigation Unit, which covers Freeborn, Steele, Waseca and Faribault Counties, has been working on purchasing an armored tactical vehicle. The price tag is $300,000, but the cost is being split among communities in the four-county region.
Albert Lea Police Lt. Darin Palmer says the vehicle has been needed for some time, as there has been an uptick in gunfire-related incidents over the last few years.
"In 2020, I had two of my team members that have gotten shot while at work. Not in the SWAT capacity, but gotten shot while at work. Unfortunately, when you're looking at a dollar value like that vehicle, nobody's willing to come up and say, 'yeah, we need it.' You have to give examples on why you need it."
Palmer says another reason behind the purchase is during these kind of situations, they call on other communities to bring in their armored vehicles. Any damage inflicted would have to be covered by the local agency.
This week, Albert Lea City Council approved allocating $30,000 to the purchase. Palmer says he expects the arrival of the custom-built vehicle next year.