Snow hits Freeborn County creating different road conditions for drivers

HAYWARD, Minn.- Truckers and travelers did their best to navigate through Friday's messy road conditions along I-90 and I-35.
Snow packed roadways and slick spots aren't enough to keep truck driver Jim range from getting the job done.
"It's just another day in the office I guess. I did it for about 50 years now and you just take it with a grain of salt," says Range.
While it might have been just another day for Range, the snowy conditions were enough to make truck driver Chad Lawid rethink his travel plans .
"Roads are a little slick. Everyone just needs to slow down a little bit. That's why I pulled over to take a little break."
Both Range and Lawid stopped at the Hayward Rest Area. With not much traffic on the roads, the rest stop was mostly empty in the morning.