Small towns sticking together: Brownsdale fundraiser for Taopi after tornado

BROWNSDALE, Minn. - After the small town of Taopi was rocked by an EF-2 tornado a little under a month ago, surrounding communities have shown how Minnesotans can unite after tragedy to help each other out.
Brownsdale sports bar Frontier Lounge is about 20 miles away from Taopi, and the owners are making sure the town of 58 has the chance to rebuild.
Frontier Lounge has been selling t-shirts all week to benefit the people of Taopi.
And this Saturday, it's hosting a vehicle "fun run" to continue that support.
The "fun run" invites all vehicles for $20, which will go directly to Taopi.
There will be a silent auction, five stops for cars to win prizes at, and food and live music back at Frontier Lounge at the end of the "fun run".
Owners of the sports bar Tanya and Mike Rumsey, had a friend lose his home in the tornado.
"That kind of hit home...I've known him his whole life, I've known his whole family. So, it really hit home there," said Tanya Rumsey.
And now just 20 miles up Highway 56, they're doing all they can to stick together and show support.
"It's small town people getting together to help small town people. It's a great thing. In a big town there's a lot of big people - and I'm not saying that they don't help each other - but, us small town people like to hang together and help each other out,' said Mike Rumsey.
Frontier Lounge will open at 10:30 Saturday morning before leaving for the fun around noon and the silent auction will start at 11 a.m. and go until nine at night.
If you would like to donate items for the silent auction or free-will donations for Taopi, you can do so by reaching out to Frontier Lounge through their Facebook or giving them a call at 507-567-2111.
All donations are asked to be in by Friday night.