Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault

Carsen Dolan

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle.

The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.

The two 16-year-olds were treated and released at the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Two teenagers, 14 and 18, were arrested at the scene and are facing possible charges of second-degree assault.

The 18-year-old was Carsen Dolan, who told authorities that two groups of people had a feud prior to the stabbing.

"During the investigation, it was learned that some of the incident was captured on video. Det. Hillman obtained a copy of the video and reviewed it. The video shows the defendant assaulting Victim B. Victim A is heard saying 'he stabbed me' as one of the suspects then runs up to Victim B to join in the attack against him," court documents state. 

Anyone with information can contact the Mower County Sheriff's Office at 507-437-9400.

