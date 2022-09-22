Sharing some sunshine with those effected by cancer

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Thursday is the first day of fall - the time of year when sunflowers really have their moment to shine.
In Albert Lea, one sunflower field is shining it's bright light on those who have been affected by cancer.
The Sunflower Fields of Albert Lea/Manchester opened this week.
Owner of the land Jared Dawson said this is their third year open. The first year, the fields were a memorial for students who had passed away. Last year, the fields were dedicated to frontline workers and veterans. And this year? The fields are dedicated to those on a different journey.
"It's all about cancer. Field number one is remembering those we have lost to cancer, field number two is encouraging those who are in the midst of the battle, field number three is celebrating those who have beaten cancer," said Dawson.
Dawson said the fields are a free gift from the community to the community. It is free and he estimates that 15,000 people came by the fields last year alone!
People are there from sun up to sun down taking in the beauty...and there's a lot of it.
Dawson said he guesses there are upwards of 60 thousand flowers planted -
but, it's not the flowers that have him opening up his home to the community each year.
"The people are way more interesting than the sunflowers. For sure," Dawson said.
For two weeks this year, he'll welcome them with open arms to a little piece of sunshine right here in Albert Lea.
"We decided if it can be a blessing and some sort of encouragement to those who could use it - that's what we're gonna use it for," said Dawson.
Cancer survivors, those battling the disease, and their families are invited to meet under the tree canopy each evening at 6:20. Other visitors are invited to line the main path and cheer on the survivors and warriors every night at 6:30 - a true golden hour.
"A time maybe to reflect on those who aren't here anymore due to cancer and those who are in the grind of battling. and be a place where we can kind of encourage them and a bit of celebration for those who have gotten out of it at this point," said Dawson.
Updates on when the fields may be closed can be found here.