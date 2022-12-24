 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel, and Dangerous Wind
Chills Still Ongoing This Morning...

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 can still be
expected today. Blowing and drifting snow will keep travel
hazardous in spots. Dangerous wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero
this morning will improve some today and will be in the 15 to 25
below range this afternoon and tonight.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility and create slick roads. The cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy conditions remain in some areas. Be
careful if you are driving!.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County

  Updated
  • 0
Blizzard

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. 

The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel.

"The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area. Several motorists were rescued last night due to attempting to travel in poor conditions. If you must travel, ensure that you are dressed properly and have a winter survival kit with additional clothing, blankets, food, water, etc.," officials said.

Many roads in the county remain "largely impassable."

