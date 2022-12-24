Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County

Weather Alert

...Patchy Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel, and Dangerous Wind Chills Still Ongoing This Morning... Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 can still be expected today. Blowing and drifting snow will keep travel hazardous in spots. Dangerous wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero this morning will improve some today and will be in the 15 to 25 below range this afternoon and tonight. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create slick roads. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy conditions remain in some areas. Be careful if you are driving!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&