Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions.
The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel.
"The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area. Several motorists were rescued last night due to attempting to travel in poor conditions. If you must travel, ensure that you are dressed properly and have a winter survival kit with additional clothing, blankets, food, water, etc.," officials said.
Many roads in the county remain "largely impassable."