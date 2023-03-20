Serious crimes in Albert Lea dropped by nearly 30 percent in 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Serious crimes in Albert Lea plummeted by 28 percent in 2022 as the city saw its lowest crime rate in five years.
In data released Monday by the city, Albert Lea said serious offenses dropped from 485 to 352 last year.
Less-serious crimes, like vandalism and drug arrests, did jump by 9.5 percent
“I’m pleased to see both the number of serious crimes and the overall total number of offenses decline. Our community’s investment in recruiting, training and developing our police force is paying off,” said JD Carlson, director of public safety. “We’re also fortunate to have a community where residents look out for each other. Overall, Albert Lea remains a very safe community.”
Vandalism remains the most-reported crime in Albert Lea. Crimes of opportunity, such as vehicle break-ins, are also common.
Residents and businesses can help deter crime by locking their vehicles, not leaving valuables in vehicles, and parking vehicles inside garages or under streetlights. They should also install motion lights around their properties and call 911 if seeing anything suspicious.