Rochester man arrested for Mower Co. armed robbery slid under COVID barrier, threatened worker with knife

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man arrested for armed robbery Friday in Mower County used a knife to threaten an employee and allegedly borrowed a vehicle and said he needed it to visit his grandmother.
Court documents filed Monday state Adrick Mims, 26, of Rochester, is facing charges of robbery while in possession of a dangerous weapon, felony fleeing and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities said Mins was believed to have been involved in recent armed robberies in the area and was spotted Friday afternoon at 9th Ave. SW and 12th St. SW.
Authorities he fled and eventually went southbound on Highway 218 into Lyle and a perimeter was set up. Mims was found lying in some landscape bushes and $814 in cash was located.
Officers spoke with an employee of Ankeny’s who said the victim slid his body under a plastic COVID-19 barrier, pulled a knife and demanded money.
The owner of the vehicle Mims fled in told authorities he says he needed to borrow it to visit his grandmother.