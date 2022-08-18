Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea.
On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will be celebrated for retiring from the business she created.
"I'm still Mrs. Gerry. I will be on my dying day and you know, I love it," Vogt said.
Today, 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' is located at the corner of Hammer Road and YH Hanson Avenue, where more than 120 different salads, cole slaws and sides get made every day and shipped from coast to coast.
It's been over two years since she's worked at the facility. She's since handed over the lead role of CEO to her son, Chad. Keeping leadership within the family.
"Now it's up to the kids what they want to do. I'm sure they'll stick around," Vogt said.
Throughout the years, 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' has grown. Starting in an 1,100 square foot building in 1973 with three employees, including her, to what it is now.
"We are close to 300 right now. We don't have any one particular area that we can say that, you know, we're really saturated in this area except our state's around Minnesota and Minnesota itself," said Vogt. "Minnesota has been very good to Mrs. Gerry's, as well as our city, our city has been behind me all the way."
From humble beginnings in the early 1970s, when her husband Jerry, (yes, Jerry, but with a "J") first asked her to make salads to sell alongside his meat sales route. To this day the Vogt's remain humble, as well as grateful and faithful.
"If I would not have had our Lord with me, there probably wouldn't be a Mrs. Gerry's," Vogt said.
On Saturday, August 20 from 5 to 7 P.M., there will be a retirement celebration for her at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea. All are welcome to attend. A special presentation will begin at 6 P.M.