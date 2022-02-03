President Biden's plan to cut cancer death rate in half; Hormel Institute says prevention is key

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Return to Portions of Northern Iowa Tonight... .Overnight low temperatures of around 10 below will combine with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph to produce wind chills of as low as 25 below tonight. Wind chills will rise above critical thresholds by around 7 AM Friday. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&