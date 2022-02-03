President Biden's plan to cut cancer death rate in half; Hormel Institute says prevention is key

AUSTIN, Minn. - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a25-year timeline to cut in half the cancer death rate, a goal that is meant to “supercharge” an initiative started when he was vice president.
The new push arrives more than 50 years after president Richard Nixon signed the national cancer act and launched a war on the disease. The benefits of that act were also seen in areas outside of cancer, such as the vaccines developed to combat the coronavirus.
The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths this year. Biden is essentially aiming to save more than 300,000 lives annually. The age-adjusted death rate has already fallen by roughly 25% over the past two decades.
Executive director of the Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, Dr. Robert Clark says prevention is key.
“The fewer people that ever get cancer, the fewer people we have to ever cure. And there's been significant strides in prevention - simply from reducing the use of tobacco products,” he explains.
He adds early detection is also important.
“Between prevention - diagnosis - and treatment - we'll come at this from all three angles and it'll be that intersection of all of them that will ultimately drive down that mortality rate from cancer.,” says Dr. Clark.
The cancer death rate is currently 146 per 100,000 people, compared with nearly 200 in 2000.
This year is the Hormel Institute's 80th anniversary, and Clark says is looking forward to seeing the end to many cancers in the next 80 years.