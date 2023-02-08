Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools.
After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
Albert Lea Area Schools issued a statement on the matter:
“We will continue to make our students and staff our top priority by ensuring their safety. We value and appreciate our support from Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Department and will continue to partner with them to ensure the safety of students and staff members.”