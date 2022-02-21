Poor road conditions wreak havoc on southern Minnesota roads

9 P.M.
Traffic incidents continue in southern Minnesota, now in Olmsted County.
A crash has been reported on Highway 63 south of Rochester that has slowed traffic while another incident was reported on I-90 just southwest of Rochester.
8:45 P.M.
The Minnesota State Patrol said two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County.
Abigail Quelle, 21, of Lyle, and Caleb Quelle, 20, of Lyle, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
The state patrol said snow and icy roads played a factor. The crash happened around 6 p.m.
8:15 P.M.
The Minnesota DOT is reporting traffic is either stopped or slowed at many locations on I-35 and I-90.
7:30 P.M.
Within a span of a handful of miles, there were eight separate accidents reported Monday night in Freeborn County just before 7:30 p.m.
The accidents were reported near the I-90 and I-35 interchange as conditions quickly deteriorated.
Five of them were reported just north of Albert Lea on I-35, one was south of town on I-35 and two were east of Albert Lea on I-90.
For the latest conditions in Minnesota, click here.