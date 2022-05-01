Police asking for help regarding Albert Lea shooting suspect

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The police department in Albert Lea is asking for the public’s help regarding a shooting suspect.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Louis St. early Sunday and heard a gunshot and observed a male running east. The man was able to get away after he was last seen in the 1200 block of Dunham St.
Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital System in Albert Lea via ambulance.
The suspect has been identified as Javen Moreno, age 19.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 507-377-5200.