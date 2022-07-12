Planned Parenthood reports an influx of new patients following SCOTUS' decision

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota, now considered a safe haven for abortion access, has experienced an influx in patients, according to Planned Parenthood North Central States.
Vice President of Communications Emily Bisek said abortion related calls are up 50% since the United States Supreme Courts' (SCOTUS) Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling.
Planned Parenthood has since created two new tools to help address the new increase of patients, according to Bisek.
The first, Bisek said, is a new telehealth option for patients with a Minnesota address, while the second is a new staffing role known as a patient navigator that assists out of state patients with abortion related information and travel resources.
"We are hopeful that some of the other services we have launched in preparation for the Dobbs' decision will ease some of that but we also know this is an all hands on deck situation. Planned Parenthood and the independent providers alone likely will not be able to match the full capacity we expect to see in the next year," Bisek said.
Bisek said Planned Parenthood found that nearly 50% of Americans that want an abortion, but live in a state where abortion is outlawed, will be unable to travel due to resources.
Bisek added that Planned Parenthood expects an additional 14 states to outlaw abortion within the next year, which would make abortion illegal in 26 states.
12 states currently have laws that restrict or outright ban abortion services.