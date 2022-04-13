Photos: A look at some of the damage around the area

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa... Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast bridge at the piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 10.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 04/28/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&