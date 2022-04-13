 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 10.5 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 04/28/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Photos: A look at some of the damage around the area

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the aftermath of severe storms that hit the small Mower Co. town of Taopi:

taopi 3.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi 1.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi 2.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi 4.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi damag 5.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
taopoi damage 2.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
taopi damage 3.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
MC damage

Windows were blown out of a house Tuesday night in Mason City. KIMT photo. 
Mason City damage April 12

A tree lays near a house Tuesday night near the Eastbrooke neighborhood in Mason City. KIMT photo
kanawha damage 3.JPG

The aftermath of storm damage in Kanawha, Iowa, on April 13, 2022. KIMT photo.
kanawha damage 2.JPG

The aftermath of storm damage in Kanawha, Iowa, on April 13, 2022. KIMT photo.
kanawha damage 1.JPG

The aftermath of storm damage in Kanawha, Iowa, on April 13, 2022. KIMT photo.

Recommended for you