Photos: A look at some of the damage around the area

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...
Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 10.5 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 04/28/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
KIMT reporters on the scene in Taopi, which is located southeast of Austin and in between Adams and Le Reroy, report seeing several roofs blown off homes, vehicles on their sides and power poles on buildings.