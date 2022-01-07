Pacelli Catholic Schools reopening Monday after being closed for two days

AUSTIN, Minn.- Pacelli Catholic Schools was closed on Friday for the second day in a row because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Classes will return on Monday but there will be more restrictions. Students and staff at Pacelli Catholic Schools will be seeing more face coverings.
The decision comes after 15 positive cases were reported this week. Prior to holiday break, Principal Kane Malo says wearing a mask was optional.
Beginning Monday, it will be a requirement for all students in grades four-12.
Younger students will only have to wear masks if they've been exposed.
Malo says it's an unfortunate side effect of the on-going pandemic , but it's necessary.
"These social interactions are tough for some kids when they start wearing a mask. It's not going to be easy. But we're going to do this in small chunks. We're going to do this in terms of the ten day recommendation by the CDC and see where that takes us and see if that helps us in any way shape or form."
Malo says they'll continue to work to keep students and staff safe in hopes they don't have to return to virtual learning.
"We know that virtual learning, kids struggle. It's not easy for all the kids. you lose that human interaction that is required to have a good education process."
According to Malo, if class start to climb, the school will consider virtual learning. Right now, the plan is to keep students learning in-person.