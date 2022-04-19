One Week Later: Taopi tornado recovery efforts move quickly

TAOPI, Minn. - Recovery efforts in Taopi are moving quickly after the Mower County town was demolished by an EF2 tornado a week ago Tuesday.
The landscape has changed significantly in the just one week since the tornado devastated the town.
Mower County Emergency Management crews are giving it one last push to clear out all of the big debris before turning it over to the city to rebuild.
Manager Amy Lammey said, "It's a huge relief to see the debris leaving. It was a huge relief when the first dumpster left. It will be an even bigger relief to see the last dumpster leave."
In less than a week trees have been cleared, dumpsters filled with debris have been disposed of and the town is starting to recover from the disaster.
"It's nice to drive down here every morning and notice the progress being made," said Lammey. "The volunteers, the resources we've had have been fabulous to get this done. It was an aggressive timeline to get this done in less than a week but I think we've accomplished it very well."
The county has even found a way to give back to the surrounding communities by creating wood chips from the debris to combat the Avian Flu.
USDA protocol for disposing of dead birds is composting since the heat from the process kills the virus.
Lammey added, "This is a great thing to reuse the wood chips we've got. It gets them out of the town, gets them into another place to be."
With around eight homes needing to be demolished in Taopi there's till plenty to be done but the county is proud of how far they've already come.
"I think they're relieved to see the progress that's being made, it helps in the healing process to get rid of the debris, so I think it's been a good thing for them," said Lammey.
Mower County Emergency Management says the plan is to begin removing all of its equipment by Wednesday.
It will then be up to individual homeowners to begin cosmetic improvements as well as get into talks with insurance companies about rebuilding.