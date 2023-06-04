One man shot in Austin Saturday morning, a suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Minn. - A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Austin Saturday morning.
The Austin Police Department responded to 1110 4th Ave. NW at 10:18 a.m. Saturday to a firearms complaint.
Officers located an adult male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. Officers spoke to the victim and gave aid until Mayo Ambulance and the Austin Fire Department arrived to take over patient care. The victim was transported by Mayo Ambulance.
34-year-old Denroy Ashan Jeffers of Albert Lea was taken into custody with connection to the incident.
The case remains under investigation and the Mower County Sheriff's Office is assisting, says APD.
APD says it believes this to be an isolated domestic event with no ongoing threat to the public.