Nu-Tek Biosciences facility celebrates its grand opening in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - The ribbon cutting for the Nu-Tek Biosciences facility took place in Austin Friday, a big project expected to bring lots of jobs to southern Minnesota.
Nu-tek Bioscience is a provider of materials used in cures and vaccines, including COVID-19.
The 60,000 squared ft. facility will provide new jobs and opportunities for the community.
Nu-Tek’s mission is to build a fully integrated biosciences farm manufacturing raw materials and producing pharmaceuticals. This plant is the first step in that process.
“And that’s what we’re doing here. It’s something I had mentioned to the city when we first were looking at this, that we would bring big farm land to Austin, Minnesota, and we can say today we are actually bringing big farmland to Austin,” says CEO Tom Yezzi .
He expresses his gratitude for the group of people who came out in support.
“To do something like this truly takes a community. And that’s what you see - there are people here from all part so my career, childhood and people that helped build this fantastic facility. It's truly a super day for this company,” he says.
Yezzi hopes the company will be producing pharmaceuticals within the next 5 years.
Much of the facility’s design and construction was completed by Minnesota companies.
With over 9 acres, the plant has additional land for future expansion.