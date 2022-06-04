New superintendent for Albert Lea Schools ready for new experience

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Come next school year, Albert Lea Schools will have a new leader at the helm.
Current associate superintendent for Minneapolis Public Schools Ronald Wagner was recently named superintendent, succeeding Dr. Mike Funk, who has been named superintendent at Stillwater Area Public Schools. A native of Indiana, Wagner has a background in teaching, and was an assistant principal and principal before becoming associate superintendent eight years ago. He's been a part of the Minneapolis district for 23 years.
As he embarks on this new chapter, Wagner plans to bring his values of family and community to lead the district.
"As I come in, building relationships one conversation at a time is going to be important. It's going to be a whirlwind, but I have to slow down and see value and listen to the community and staff and families. That is a piece that I'm excited to step into."
His big priorities are focusing on social and mental well-being for students and teachers, as well as expanding on career and technical education.
"For some children, their career plan is not college. They need to have a plan that meets their needs. As they graduate, how do we think that 'birth to adult' plan to support a student in that this is a journey and occupation they want to step into, learn and give back to the community."
The school board is expected to finalize a contract for Wagner during a special session on Monday.