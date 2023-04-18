New Area Code Coming to Southern Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3-- Many in southern Minnesota are familiar with the 507 area code.
Now experts say the region is on track to run out of new 507 phone numbers by 2025 which is why a new area code is being introduced.
Along with 507, the numbers 924 will be another area code for southern Minnesota.
The update was approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on March 30 in response the American Numbering Plan Administrator’s August 2022 forecast.
The forecast suggests that the 507 area code is expected to run out of new numbers by the next two years.
Puc Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Cori Young says the new addition is inevitable.
"It is happening nationwide,” Young says. “There are new phone numbers going out quite often so adding 9-2-4 into the 5-0-7 area code is not unheard of in other parts of the country."
PUC says the next step for the addition now falls into the hands of phone provider companies.
“So letting folks know if they live in that area that they will now be assigned a 924 area code if they live there." says Sally Anne McShane, a PUC Rates Analyst.
Those with a current 507 area code will be able to keep their number, while new phone customers will be assigned to numbers beginning with 924.