Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa
Continues this Morning...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact Iowa this morning. The wintry mix is expected
to transition to snow north by Tuesday morning in northern areas
and freezing drizzle may continue through portions of central and
southern Iowa. The morning commute may be affected for many
locations due to either snow covered or icy roads, especially if
left untreated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
a couple of inches possible, mainly near the Minnesota border
and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walkways and road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Multiple injury accidents reported Monday night in Freeborn Co. due to poor driving conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance image

10 P.M.

A crash on I-35 just north of Albert Lea has left an Austin woman hospitalized.

Paw Ku, 35, was involved in a crash near mile marker 19 just before 10 p.m. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

9 P.M.

Traffic incidents continued in southern Minnesota, this time in Olmsted County.

A crash has been reported on Highway 63 south of Rochester that has slowed traffic while another incident was reported on I-90 just southwest of Rochester. 

8:45 P.M.

The Minnesota State Patrol said two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County.

Abigail Quelle, 21, of Lyle, and Caleb Quelle, 20, of Lyle, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The state patrol said snow and icy roads played a factor. The crash happened around 6 p.m.

8:15 P.M.

The Minnesota DOT is reporting traffic is either stopped or slowed at many locations on I-35 and I-90.

7:30 P.M.

Within a span of a handful of miles, there were eight separate accidents reported Monday night in Freeborn County just before 7:30 p.m.

The accidents were reported near the I-90 and I-35 interchange as conditions quickly deteriorated.

Five of them were reported just north of Albert Lea on I-35, one was south of town on I-35 and two were east of Albert Lea on I-90.

For the latest conditions in Minnesota, click here. 

