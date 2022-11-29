Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct

AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work.
Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov. 16, when an unnamed person filed a complaint against Sandvik for allegedly showing up to work intoxicated.
Harren said Sandvik was taken home that day by Chief Deputy Mark May for a medical reason.
Sandvik is expected to make a statement soon regarding the ongoing investigation, according to Harren.
Harren said she wants people to know the county and Sandvik are taking the complaint seriously but that not much can be done if the sheriff is found to have gone to work under the influence because he is an elected official.
Sandvik was recently reelected to another four year term as sheriff.