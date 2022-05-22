Mower County collision injures two people

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Mower County injures two people.
It happened around 5:30 pm Saturday at the intersection of Highway 63 and 280th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rebekah Priscilla Adams, 42 of Rochester, was driving north when she collided in the intersection with the eastbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male.
The crash injured a 16-year-old male from Hayfield who was riding with the 17-year-old and a passenger in Adams’ vehicle, Jennifer Alma Thompson, 47 of Rochester.
The 16-year-old and Thompson both suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Ambulance, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.