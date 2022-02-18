 Skip to main content
...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this
evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to
accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce
squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to
50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low
visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and
squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.
Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities
at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Mower Co. tax preparer charged with failing to pay state withholding taxes

Minnesota Department of Revenue

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Mower County man has been charged with failing to pay his state taxes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Craig Allen Jacobson of LeRoy is accused of 10 felony counts of failing to file withholding tax returns, 10 felony counts of failing to pay withholding tax, 4 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, and 1 felony count of filing a false withholding tax return.

Investigators say Jacobson did not file withholding returns or pay withholding taxes for his business, M&I Tax and Accounting Inc. and C&C Tax Service Inc., on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018.  Jacobson is accused of failing to file these withholding returns or pay withholding tax despite the taxes being withheld from his employees’ wages.  Court documents also state Jacobson altered already submitted federal tax returns when submitting his state returns.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.