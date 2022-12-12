 Skip to main content
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife

  • Updated
  • 0
Kainun Thorson

Kainun Thorson

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife.

Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.

Court documents state Thorson followed the victim (the two who knew each other) before he displayed a knife toward the victim.

Thorson ended up leaving the scene and was arrested at his mother’s house in Grand Meadow. He then damaged a squad car while en route to the jail.

In addition to the assault charge, he’s facing a charge of third-degree damage to property. He's being held on $100,000 bond.

