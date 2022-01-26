Move Minnesota Forward bonding proposal would give DNR millions

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Department of Natural Resource's Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier held a virtual roundtable on Wednesday that discussed Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan's Move Minnesota Forward bonding bill proposal.
Walz and Flanagan's plan would allocate $221.4 million through the bonding bill for the DNR, with $110 million going towards programs such as: water and wastewater systems, roads, bridges and existing trails and park systems.
The states' proposed supplemental budget would allocate $81.5 million to combat climate change on public and private lands, with $42 million going towards the restoration of impaired streams.
Another $13.35 million in the supplemental budget will go towards areas that were impacted by 2021's drought, which includes the replanting of seeds that were destroyed.
Strommen said county's will have a chance to apply for state funding for parks if the proposal is passed through the legislature.
"Also included in the bonding package is funding for the local and regional parks and trails grant program. That is a grant program that is run by the DNR and local and regional park systems can apply for that, so whether or not Olmsted County ultimately will apply for that program and make use of that funding, I do not know but there is that opportunity," Strommen said.
A full list of Walz and Flanagan's proposed DNR funding can be found here.