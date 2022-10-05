More than $25M going to Freeborn Co. to improve high-speed internet access

A $25.1M loan/grant combination will be used to deploy a fiber-to-home high-speed internet network to residents in Freeborn County.
The USDA Rural Development made the announcement Wednesday that it is awarding millions of dollars in loans and grants to aid rural residents and businesses.
Winnebago Cooperative Telephone Association will use a $25.1 million loan/grant combo to deploy a fiber-to-the home network that will connect 3,597 people, 80 businesses and 458 farms to high-speed internet in Freeborn County.
Spring Grove Communications will use an $11.4 million loan/grant combo to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 983 people, 42 businesses, and 122 farms to high-speed internet in Houston County, Minnesota and Allamakee and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.
"Access to reliable high-speed internet is vital for the continued growth of rural Minnesota." Colleen Landkamer said. "It acts as a catalyst for rural prosperity by opening opportunities that allow businesses to expand employment in their communities, schools to expand learning resources, healthcare facilities to expand care services and the list goes on. All of these opportunities strengthen a community's ability to compete in a global economy.”