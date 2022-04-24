More lane closures coming to I-90 as construction continues

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Drivers should look out for additional road closures starting Monday on Interstate 90, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT).
The closures are a part of MNDOT's roughly four month long improvement project, which aims to upgrade roughly 8.5 miles of I-90, costing around $7 million dollars.
MNDOT District Six Spokesman Mike Dougherty tells KIMT that construction will focus on bridge upgrades, road repaving and road marker repainting.
Dougherty said he does not expect there to be heavy travel delays due to construction.
"I-90 does see a fair amount of traffic but you know it should not drastically affect people’s travel time or things like that but it is always good to factor that in. Give yourself an extra five minutes just in case but typically there is not that much traffic that bunches up through there," Dougherty said.
MNDOT's construction will last until Aug.