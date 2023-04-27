Minnesota DNR plans to buy part of Austin's Mill Pond

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Minnesota DNR is seeking to purchase part of Austin's Mill Pond.
On Tuesday, the Mower County Board unanimously approved a plan for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to finalize the purchase of 22.5 acres – mostly covered by the Cedar River State Water Trail – in Lansing Township from Ramsey Golf Club, Inc.
"With a finalized purchase expected this summer, the acres would become part of the DNR’s 395-acre Ramsey Mill Pond Wildlife Management Area (WMA) that borders the acquisition area to the south, east and north. On the south side, it borders the DNR’s Wild Indigo Scientific Natural Area (SNA) trail where its western end starts," a press release stated.