Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa
Tonight into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into
portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday
morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north
by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected
for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A mixture of precipitation initially, transitioning to
all snow by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of up to two
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. North winds are
expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning with
some blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Poor road conditions wreaking havoc on southern Minnesota roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin/AL traffic
Patterson, Jared

9 P.M.

Traffic incidents continue in southern Minnesota, now in Olmsted County.

A crash has been reported on Highway 63 south of Rochester that has slowed traffic while another incident was reported on I-90 just southwest of Rochester. 

8:45 P.M.

The Minnesota State Patrol said two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County.

Abigail Quelle, 21, of Lyle, and Caleb Quelle, 20, of Lyle, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The state patrol said snow and icy roads played a factor. The crash happened around 6 p.m.

8:15 P.M.

The Minnesota DOT is reporting traffic is either stopped or slowed at many locations on I-35 and I-90.

7:30 P.M.

Within a span of a handful of miles, there were eight separate accidents reported Monday night in Freeborn County just before 7:30 p.m.

The accidents were reported near the I-90 and I-35 interchange as conditions quickly deteriorated.

Five of them were reported just north of Albert Lea on I-35, one was south of town on I-35 and two were east of Albert Lea on I-90.

For the latest conditions in Minnesota, click here. 

