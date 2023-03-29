Man turns passion project into career

LEROY, Minn.-- 74, year old Russ Rudlong says he's always stayed busy with building projects, which explains his pre-retirement days in the flooring business. He says he was only thinking ahead when it came to the 'what next'. Russ found himself studying the ins and outs of his neighbor's chair making business and decided to buy the equipment and start his own lawn furniture company, called Rudy's Place.
"At that time I didn't have a name, I just went by ‘Russ Rudlong’,” Russ says. “ And she says, 'oh you gotta have a name like everybody does'. Well Rudy's with me all the time and everybody knows Rudy so that's where Rudy's Place comes from. He was my boss and my dog and everything else."
Rudy was a jack-russell poodle and is the familiar face on the Rudy's Place logo. Before the business became Rudy's namesake, he often guarded their trailer full of merchandise. However, Russ found himself guarding his health, in a battle with stage 4 advanced prostate cancer, which began around the same time as Rudy's Place. Nearly two months ago, Russ went from and eight-year fight to remission.
"I remember before when I said I was real sick, it kind of takes me back and going through and getting better. I really think this helped me in my recovery. I really do.”
It became kind of like second nature I guess, so then I could relax. That was where it's part came in, was to relax me. I could come out here, and I think I'd be out here for an hour or two and it would be five hours later. I feel the wood has a life to it. It's kind of silly but it does take all that bad stuff away from you. It just seems like it does."
Russ says he feels like the chairs hugged and held him. As the years of Rudy's Place have gone by, the man behind the vision went from attending 30 shows in the summer from Minnesota to Wisconsin to now anywhere between 12 and 15 locally. He says typically to create one chair could take two days, but says even Goldilocks could find the right fit of the redwood seats. Russ says he hopes to eventually open a store front.
He adds, "I don't think anybody else is making them anymore, everything has turned to that plastic stuff --which I don't know much about. Dollar-for-dollar I think this is way ahead of it."
Last summer, after 14 years, the famous Rudy passed away. Russ tells tells KIMT News 3 how Rudy may have felt about the growing business. He also shares how long he plans to continue his passion project.
"I think he'd be proud of it. As long as I can crawl out here and do it, I'm gonna be doing it," he says.
Russ advises people to continue pursuing what they love.